Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Lead slips away late Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but two power-play goals for Philly in the first six minutes of the frame preceded a spectacular solo effort by Noah Cates on the game-winner. Bobrovsky has just one win in his first five January outings, going 1-3-1 despite a solid 2.62 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now