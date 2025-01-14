Sergei Bobrovsky News: Lead slips away late Monday

Bobrovsky made 25 saves in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but two power-play goals for Philly in the first six minutes of the frame preceded a spectacular solo effort by Noah Cates on the game-winner. Bobrovsky has just one win in his first five January outings, going 1-3-1 despite a solid 2.62 GAA and .910 save percentage.