Sergei Bobrovsky News: Makes history Thursday

Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

After getting beat by Alexis Lafreniere from in close early in the first period, Bobrovsky shut down the Blueshirts for the rest of the night. In the process, he became the fastest goalie in NHL history to get to 400 career wins, doing so in his 707th contest. Coincidentally, it was Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist who held the old record of 727 games. Bobrovsky is the 14th netminder in history to reach the 400-win milestone, and he should move up the ranks quickly this season -- Hall of Famer Tony Esposito sits in 10th with 423. Bobrovsky is 4-2-1 to begin the current campaign with a 3.11 GAA and .886 save percentage.