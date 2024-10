Bobrovsky made 26 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Both goals came during a two-minute stretch midway through the second period as Buffalo tied the game at 2-2, but Bobrovsky shut the door the rest of the way. The veteran netminder has a 5-2-1 record to begin the season, but a couple bumpy outings have left him with a less impressive 2.97 GAA and .892 save percentage.