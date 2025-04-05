Sergei Bobrovsky News: No offensive support in defeat

Bobrovsky conceded two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. The third marker was an empty-netter.

Bobrovsky allowed a pair of first-period tallies, one on the power play, in this Atlantic Division matchup. Unfortunately for the veteran netminder, the Panthers weren't able to find the back of the net Saturday -- Anton Forsberg turned in a 40-save shutout, his third of the campaign. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky has lost three straight games and is down to a 31-18-2 record, .906 save percentage and 2.44 GAA over 51 starts in 2024-25. Vitek Vanecek will presumably be in goal for the second half of Florida's back-to-back in Detroit on Sunday.