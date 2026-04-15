Sergei Bobrovsky News: Not starting after all
Bobrovsky will not get the starting nod versus Detroit on Wednesday, contrary to an earlier report.
Bobrovsky may be seeing his tenure with the Cats come to a close from the bench, as the veteran is out of contract in the summer. The decision to end the year with Daniil Tarasov in the creaser further cements the fact that Bobrovsky has fallen to the No. 2 option for the defending champs.
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