Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Not traveling to Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Bobrovsky will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Penguins, Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports reports.

Bobrovsky and his wife are expecting a child, so the Russian netminder will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Chris Driedger was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday, and he'll presumably be the No. 2 option behind Spencer Knight for Tuesday's game. Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to the Checkers to allow for Driedger to be brought up.

