Sergei Bobrovsky News: Not traveling to Pittsburgh

Bobrovsky will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Penguins, Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports reports.

Bobrovsky and his wife are expecting a child, so the Russian netminder will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Chris Driedger was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday, and he'll presumably be the No. 2 option behind Spencer Knight for Tuesday's game. Mackie Samoskevich was loaned to the Checkers to allow for Driedger to be brought up.