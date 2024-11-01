Sergei Bobrovsky News: Patrolling crease versus Stars

Bobrovsky will be in goal against the Stars in Finland on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It will be Bobrovsky's ninth appearance of the season, having gone 5-2-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .892 save percentage in his previous eight outings. Over his career versus Dallas, the veteran netminder is 18-2-2 with a .924 save percentage and 2.35 GAA in 23 contests. He'll look to end his winning ways in Friday's Global Series matchup.