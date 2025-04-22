Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Picks up road win in playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Bobrovsky wasn't all that busy in the playoff opener, and he put in a good performance to give the Panthers a 1-0 series lead. He's won three of his last four starts while allowing nine goals on 88 shots in that span. Expect Bobrovsky to start every playoff game for the Panthers as long as he stays healthy.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now