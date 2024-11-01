Sergei Bobrovsky News: Picks up win overseas

Bobrovsky made 32 saves on 36 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Bobrovsky has won three consecutive games and four of his last five. The 36-year-old netminder has allowed seven goals on 89 shots during his three-game win streak. Bobrovsky has given up two goals or less in just three of his nine starts, but he's supported by a Florida club scoring 3.67 goals per game. The Russia native is up to a 6-2-1 record, .892 save percentage and 3.08 GAA across nine outings.