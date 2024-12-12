Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Poor showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Bobrovsky stopped 15 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Canucks.

Bobrovsky was hardly the only Panther to struggle, but his performance was poor. He had given up just six total goals during his four-game winning streak, which was snapped Thursday. The 36-year-old dropped to 13-6-1 with a 2.87 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. The Panthers' road trip continues with an easier matchup Saturday in Calgary.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
