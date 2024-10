Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Tuesday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky is 3-1-1 with a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage in five appearances this season. His next victory will be the 400th of his career -- just 13 other goaltenders have ever reached that milestone in the NHL. The Wild are in a three-way tie for 18th offensively with 3.00 goals per game.