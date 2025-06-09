Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set to start Game 3

Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice Monday and is slated to be between the pipes at home for Game 3 against the Oilers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Despite giving up eight goals on 92 shots (.913 save percentage) through the opening two games of the Stanley Cup Finals, there was never really any question regarding who would defend the crease for the Panthers in Game 3. The Russian backstop has three shutouts in the playoffs and will hope to find that form heading into a crucial Game 3 clash.