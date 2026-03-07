Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Sharp in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bobrovsky made 28 saves in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

With the trade deadline having come and gone without Bobrovsky getting dealt, the veteran netminder returned to the Panthers crease and looked sharp. With fewer distractions, he might be able to find some consistency down the stretch -- Bobrovsky's allowed more than three goals in four of his last 12 outings, going 4-7-0 during that span with a 3.56 GAA and .863 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
