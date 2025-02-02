Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Sharp in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Landon Slaggert scored just seven seconds into the first period on a nice display of hustle, but Bobrovsky shut the door the rest of the way as the Panthers dominated play and roared back. It was Bobrovsky's fourth straight win, a stretch in which the veteran netminder has allowed just five goals on 107 shots for a 1.25 GAA and .953 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
