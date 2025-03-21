Sergei Bobrovsky News: Shines against former club

Bobrovsky turned aside all 25 shots in faced in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Locked in a goaltending duel with the man who replaced him in the Columbus crease, Elvis Merzlikins, Bobrovsky simply refused to lose and made some huge saves in regulation before Aleksander Barkov potted the winner on a power play just 29 seconds into OT. It was Bobrovsky's fifth shutout of the season, one back of league leader Connor Hellebuyck, and he's allowed three goals or less in all nine of his starts since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off -- a stretch in which Bob has gone 6-3-0 with a dazzling 1.58 GAA and .932 save percentage.