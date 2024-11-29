Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Slated starter Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Bobrovsky is set to guard the road net Friday versus Carolina, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Bobrovsky has a 10-5-1 record, 3.05 GAA and .889 save percentage in 16 appearances this season. He turned aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are among the league's toughest adversaries -- they're 16-5-1 and rank second offensively with 4.00 goals per game.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
