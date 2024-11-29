Sergei Bobrovsky News: Slated starter Friday

Bobrovsky is set to guard the road net Friday versus Carolina, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Bobrovsky has a 10-5-1 record, 3.05 GAA and .889 save percentage in 16 appearances this season. He turned aside 23 of 24 shots en route to a 5-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are among the league's toughest adversaries -- they're 16-5-1 and rank second offensively with 4.00 goals per game.