Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Bobrovsky will guard the road net against Toronto on Wednesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek plays in Tuesday's road game versus Montreal. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky has won three of his last four outings, stopping 82 of 89 shots. He has a 31-16-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Toronto sits eighth in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.

