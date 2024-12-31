Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky News: Snags 17th win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Bobrovsky made 33 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

He was the busier of the two goalies and Bobrovsky squandered 2-0 and 3-2 leads, but he came up with enough big stops to secure his 17th victory of the season. Since returning to the Panthers following the birth of his child earlier this month, Bobrovsky has gone 6-2-0 in eight starts with a 2.34 GAA and .911 save percentage.

