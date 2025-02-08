Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting against Ottawa

Bobrovsky will serve as the starting netminder at home against the Senators on Saturday.

Bobrovsky snapped a four-game winning streak Tuesday against the Capitals, as he allowed four goals on 24 shots (.833 save percentage) en route to the loss. However, he'll have an opportunity to bounce back in the Panthers' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. Bobrovsky started on the road against the Senators in the second game of the regular season, and he took the loss while turning aside 28 of 30 shots (.933 save percentage).