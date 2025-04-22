Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Bobrovsky will start on the road in Game 1 versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

As expected, Bobrovsky has the net for the first game of the Panthers' playoff run. That's unlikely to change regardless of his performance this postseason, especially since Vitek Vanecek didn't have a great end to the regular season. Bobrovsky was occasionally unlucky late in the season, going 9-6-0 despite his elite 1.87 GAA and .916 save percentage over his last 15 outings.

