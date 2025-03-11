Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting in Boston

Bobrovsky will defend the road cage Tuesday in Boston.

Bobrovsky has been stellar through three starts in March, going 3-0-0 with two shutouts while turning aside 67 of 68 shots on goal during that stretch. The veteran netminder will attempt to extend his winning streak to five games Tuesday against a Boston club that is tied for 26th in the NHL with 2.71 goals per game this season. Bobrovsky has struggled against the Bruins in his regular-season career with a 6-11-5 record, .887 save percentage and 3.62 GAA over 24 outings.