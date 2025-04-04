Fantasy Hockey
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Bobrovsky will guard the visiting cage in Ottawa on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has lost his last two starts, allowing six goals on only 48 shots in losses to Montreal and Toronto. Bobrovsky is 31-17-2 with five shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 50 starts in 2024-25. The Senators are registering 2.85 goals per game this season, 20th in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
