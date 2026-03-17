Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Bobrovsky will guard the road goal against the Canucks on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky has won his last two outings while stopping 58 of the 60 shots he has faced. He has a 24-19-1 record this campaign with three shutouts, a 3.03 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 45 appearances. Vancouver ranks 31st in the league with 2.52 goals per game this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
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