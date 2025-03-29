Sergei Bobrovsky News: Starting Sunday
Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Sunday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky has won three straight games after turning aside 13 shots in a 2-1 overtime win Friday. Bobrovsky is 31-15-2 with five shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 48 starts this season. The Canadiens are 20th in NHL scoring, generating 2.97 goals per game.
