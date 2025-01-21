Sergei Bobrovsky News: Steady in win over Ducks

Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Bobrovsky ended a three-game slide with this win, and it was also the first time he's allowed fewer than four goals since Jan. 8. The 36-year-old netminder has had some struggles this season, though the Panthers' strong offense has helped to keep his record positive. He's at 19-11-2 with a 2.83 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 32 appearances. Spencer Knight will likely get the start Wednesday against the Kings, and then Bobrovsky and Knight figure to split the following two games (Saturday in San Jose, Sunday in Vegas) as the Panthers finish the road trip with another back-to-back.