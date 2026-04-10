Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Sunk by Sens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bobrovsky turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Ottawa, with the Senators' fifth goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder came up with some big stops to keep the game close through two periods, but the Panthers' patchwork blue line eventually fell apart in the third. Bobrovsky has given up four or more goals in four of his last seven outings, going 3-4-0 over that stretch with a 3.36 GAA and .867 save percentage as Florida plays out the string on a disappointing season.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
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