Sergei Bobrovsky News: Surrenders five goals in loss
Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
This was a particularly poor showing for Bobrovsky, who has held opponents to one goal in three of his last five outings. The 37-year-old was blitzed for three goals in the first period, and the Panthers never recovered. Bobrovsky is down to 24-20-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 46 appearances. The Panthers have alternated goalies since the trade deadline, but it's not yet clear if that pattern will hold heading into a back-to-back with games versus the Oilers on Thursday and the Flames on Friday.
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