Sergei Bobrovsky News: Takes tough loss Sunday

Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Bobrovsky was locked in a scoreless goaltending duel with Igor Shesterkin through two periods, but the Blueshirts finally broke through early in the third when Adam Sykora tipped home a shot-pass from Adam Fox. Bobrovsky has seen his workload scaled back in March with the Panthers out of the playoff picture, and over eight starts this month he's gone 4-4-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .899 save percentage.