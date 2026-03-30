Sergei Bobrovsky News: Takes tough loss Sunday
Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
Bobrovsky was locked in a scoreless goaltending duel with Igor Shesterkin through two periods, but the Blueshirts finally broke through early in the third when Adam Sykora tipped home a shot-pass from Adam Fox. Bobrovsky has seen his workload scaled back in March with the Panthers out of the playoff picture, and over eight starts this month he's gone 4-4-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .899 save percentage.
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