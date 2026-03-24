Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes versus the Kraken on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky bounced back in Edmonton on Thursday with a 21-save shutout after allowing five goals on 22 shots during a loss in Vancouver last Tuesday. The Russian netminder is 25-20-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. As for the Kraken, they have scored a total of just five goals during their active three-game losing streak.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
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