Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Bobrovsky will defend the cage on the road versus Edmonton on Monday.

Bobrovsky continues to string together some strong performances this season, going 4-1-0 with a 1.97 GAA in his last five outings. With just one back-to-back on the schedule before the Christmas break, the 36-year-old netminder could feature in four of the Cats' next five outings -- especially with some extra time off due to the holiday.

