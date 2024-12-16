Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine Monday

Bobrovsky will defend the cage on the road versus Edmonton on Monday.

Bobrovsky continues to string together some strong performances this season, going 4-1-0 with a 1.97 GAA in his last five outings. With just one back-to-back on the schedule before the Christmas break, the 36-year-old netminder could feature in four of the Cats' next five outings -- especially with some extra time off due to the holiday.