Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine Saturday

Bobrovsky will defend the home cage versus Chicago on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has been sharing the net the last nine games with Spencer Knight and it has really helped Bobrovsky's performance of late. He is 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a .951 save percentage since Jan. 21. raising his record to 21-11-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Blackhawks are scoring 2.61 goals per game, 31st in the NHL this season.