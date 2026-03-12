Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine Thursday
Bobrovsky will defend the home cage versus Columbus on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky snapped a two-game losing streak Mar. 6, stopping 28 shots in a 3-1 win over Detroit. The victory gave Bobrovsky a 23-19-1 record, with a 3.08 GAA and an .876 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.19 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 39 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More