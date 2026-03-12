Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Bobrovsky will defend the home cage versus Columbus on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky snapped a two-game losing streak Mar. 6, stopping 28 shots in a 3-1 win over Detroit. The victory gave Bobrovsky a 23-19-1 record, with a 3.08 GAA and an .876 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.19 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Bobrovsky See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
NHL
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
9 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago