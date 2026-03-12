Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tending twine Thursday

Bobrovsky will defend the home cage versus Columbus on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky snapped a two-game losing streak Mar. 6, stopping 28 shots in a 3-1 win over Detroit. The victory gave Bobrovsky a 23-19-1 record, with a 3.08 GAA and an .876 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.19 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.