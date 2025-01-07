Sergei Bobrovsky News: Tough loss to Avs

Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche, with Colorado's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder had a shutout going late in the second period until Devon Toews' point shot hit the crossbar, bounced off the ice and then caromed into the net off Bobrovsky's backside to tie the game at 1-1. Toews then scored again midway through the third, and the Panthers couldn't find a response. Bobrovsky has lost three of his last four starts despite playing well due to a sudden lack of offensive support -- the Panthers scored just two goals total in those four games. Over his last 10 outings, Bobrovsky is 6-4-0 with a 2.28 GAA and a .919 save percentage.