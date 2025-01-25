Sergei Bobrovsky News: Wins again Saturday

Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Bobrovsky won consecutive starts for the first time since Dec. 18 and 20. A trip to California and a couple of easier matchups looks to have been just what Bobrovsky needed to get back on track after giving up four goals in three straight starts from Jan. 11 to 16. The 36-year-old netminder is now 20-11-2 with a 2.80 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 33 starts. His recent struggles opened the door for Spencer Knight to earn a 50-50 split, and it'll likely be Knight who gets the nod Sunday in Vegas to close out a four-game road trip.