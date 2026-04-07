Sergei Murashov News: Called up from minors

Murashov was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Murashov has played in five NHL games this season in which he is sporting a 1-1-2 record, 2.56 GAA and one shutout. With the Baby Pens, the 22-year-old backstop has been hard to beat, going 23-8-3 with a .922 save percentage and three shutouts. Widely considered the Pens' goalie of the future, that could start now with both Stuart Skinner (eye) and Arturs Silovs underwhelming in recent performances.