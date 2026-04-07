Sergei Murashov headshot

Sergei Murashov News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Murashov was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Murashov has played in five NHL games this season in which he is sporting a 1-1-2 record, 2.56 GAA and one shutout. With the Baby Pens, the 22-year-old backstop has been hard to beat, going 23-8-3 with a .922 save percentage and three shutouts. Widely considered the Pens' goalie of the future, that could start now with both Stuart Skinner (eye) and Arturs Silovs underwhelming in recent performances.

Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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