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Sergei Murashov News: Earns shutout in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Murashov recorded a 24-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2-0 win over Springfield in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Murashov earned the first playoff shutout of his AHL career. He's gone 4-1 with a 1.59 GAA and a .947 save percentage over five playoff games. Murashov will continue to backstop WBS during the club's postseason run, in preparation for the 22-year-old getting a chance to claim a full-time NHL job in 2026-27.

Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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