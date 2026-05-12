Sergei Murashov News: Earns shutout in AHL win
Murashov recorded a 24-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2-0 win over Springfield in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Murashov earned the first playoff shutout of his AHL career. He's gone 4-1 with a 1.59 GAA and a .947 save percentage over five playoff games. Murashov will continue to backstop WBS during the club's postseason run, in preparation for the 22-year-old getting a chance to claim a full-time NHL job in 2026-27.
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