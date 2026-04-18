Sergei Murashov News: Logs AHL shutout
Murashov posted a 27-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.
Murashov has four shutouts this season. He's up to 24-9-4 with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. Murashov has impressed and likely isn't too far from competing for an NHL job on a full-time basis.
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