Sergei Murashov headshot

Sergei Murashov News: Logs AHL shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Murashov posted a 27-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Murashov has four shutouts this season. He's up to 24-9-4 with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 38 appearances this season. Murashov has impressed and likely isn't too far from competing for an NHL job on a full-time basis.

Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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