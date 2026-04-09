Sergei Murashov headshot

Sergei Murashov News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Murashov was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, per Pittsburgh studio host Dan Potash.

Murashov has seen action in five games for the Penguins this season, posting a 1-1-2 record with one shutout, a 2.56 GAA and an .897 save percentage in five appearances. He had a 23-8-3 mark with a ,922 save percentage at the AHL level prior to his recall.

Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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