Sergei Murashov News: Returned to AHL

Murashov was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, per Pittsburgh studio host Dan Potash.

Murashov has seen action in five games for the Penguins this season, posting a 1-1-2 record with one shutout, a 2.56 GAA and an .897 save percentage in five appearances. He had a 23-8-3 mark with a ,922 save percentage at the AHL level prior to his recall.