Sergei Murashov headshot

Sergei Murashov News: Returned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Murashov was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Murashov had been serving as Pittsburgh's third goalie during the playoffs behind Arturs Silovs and Stuart Skinner. The 22-year-old Murashov posted a 24-9-4 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 38 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.

Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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