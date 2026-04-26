Sergei Murashov News: Returned to AHL
Murashov was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Murashov had been serving as Pittsburgh's third goalie during the playoffs behind Arturs Silovs and Stuart Skinner. The 22-year-old Murashov posted a 24-9-4 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 38 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.
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