Sergei Murashov News: Secures AHL shutout
Murashov posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-0 win over Bridgeport on Sunday.
Murashov reached the 20-win mark with this effort, which was also his third shutout in 28 AHL outings this season. He's won nine of his last 12 contests. Overall, he has a 2.13 GAA, a .924 save percentage and a 20-6-1 record for WBS this season, as well as a 1-1-2 record in five NHL outings with the Penguins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Murashov See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 1668 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!91 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, November 2292 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2292 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2292 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergei Murashov See More