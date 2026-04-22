Sergei Murashov headshot

Sergei Murashov News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Murashov was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Since Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a bye through the first round of the AHL postseason, Murashov will spend a little time with the big club as a third goalie. The 22-year-old will likely be swapped out for a different netminder once the Baby Pens' playoff run begins.

Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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