Sergei Murashov News: Up from AHL

Murashov was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Since Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a bye through the first round of the AHL postseason, Murashov will spend a little time with the big club as a third goalie. The 22-year-old will likely be swapped out for a different netminder once the Baby Pens' playoff run begins.