Sergei Murashov News: Up from AHL
Murashov was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Since Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a bye through the first round of the AHL postseason, Murashov will spend a little time with the big club as a third goalie. The 22-year-old will likely be swapped out for a different netminder once the Baby Pens' playoff run begins.
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