Seth Jarvis Injury: Could return to practice next week

The Hurricanes hope that Jarvis (upper body) will be able to return to practice next week, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Friday.

Jarvis has been dealing with an upper-body injury over the past few days that has forced him to miss the last two games, and he'll likely also be sidelined Saturday against Ottawa and Sunday against St. Louis. However, he appears to be trending toward a return, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to game action shortly after he's back at practice. Whether he'll be available for Wednesday's road matchup against Philadelphia remains to be seen.