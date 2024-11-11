Seth Jarvis Injury: Out of lineup Monday

Jarvis won't play in Monday's road tilt against the Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis will miss his first game of the season, and Tyson Jost will make his first appearance of the campaign as a result. Jarvis has produced four goals and seven assists through 13 contests. Expect an update on the right-shot winger's status ahead of Wednesday's game against Utah.