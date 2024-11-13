Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 11:33am

Jarvis (upper body) didn't skate Wednesday and is consequently not expected to play in the evening's game against Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Jarvis remains day-to-day, so he might be an option Saturday versus Ottawa. He has four goals and 11 points in 13 appearances in 2024-25. Tyson Jost is projected to serve in the lineup Wednesday for the second consecutive game.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
