Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis Injury: Sitting out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Jarvis (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.

Jarvis will presumably be rested again for the Hurricanes' regular-season finale. Expect to see him back in a top-line role for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
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