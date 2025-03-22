Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Jarvis sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday versus Los Angeles and won't return to the game.

Jarvis appeared to slam his head into the boards, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News. He went into Saturday's match with 27 goals and 52 points in 61 appearances in 2024-25. Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jordan Staal (lower body) and Shayne Gostisbehere (illness) were all unavailable Saturday, reducing the Hurricanes' healthy options to just 12 forwards and six defensemen. If none of them are able to return Sunday versus Anaheim, and Jarvis is also unavailable, then Carolina will need to summon a player from the minors.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
