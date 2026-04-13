Seth Jarvis Injury: Won't play Monday

Jarvis has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Flyers for an undisclosed reason, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis is one of several key players who will be sidelined for the Hurricanes on Monday, and while a reason hasn't been provided for his absence, he's likely resting ahead of the playoffs. It's not yet clear whether he'll return for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, but he should be back in action for the start of the postseason.