Seth Jarvis News: Adds helper Saturday

Jarvis registered an assist and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win against the Flyers.

Jarvis' helper arrived on the game's opening goal where he helped linemate Sebastian Aho find the back of the net. The 23-year-old Jarvis is up to 25 assists, 51 points and 157 shots on net in 60 games this season. Since the departure of Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline, Jarvis has been joined by Aho and Jackson Blake on the Canes' top line. Jarvis is currently riding a five-game point streak and is seeing the most power-play time of his young career. He is behind the pace needed to reach his career high in points of 67 by the end of the season, but with a few more big performances he could end up well over the 60-point mark. He is a must-start in all formats for the rest of the fantasy season.