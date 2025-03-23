Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Available for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Jarvis (undisclosed) will be available for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup after sustaining an injury during Saturday's game against Los Angeles. However, he went through pregame warmups and has been cleared to suit up against the Ducks. Over 10 appearances this month, Jarvis has logged four goals, two assists, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while averaging 19:59 of ice time.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
