Seth Jarvis News: Back in lineup Saturday
Jarvis (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Jarvis is set to skate alongside Sebastian Aho (undisclosed) and Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed) on the top line Saturday. All three of those forwards missed Thursday's game against Chicago, likely for roster-management reasons. Carolina is focused on resting veterans ahead of the playoffs.
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